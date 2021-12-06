McGreehan welcomes six new housing posts for Louth County Council

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement that six new housing posts for Louth County Council have been approved to help deliver their social housing targets.

Housing for All, the Government’s new housing Plan, commits to strengthening the capacity of Local Authorities to initiate, design, plan, develop and manage housing projects.

The Plan acknowledges that this requires the resourcing of housing delivery teams and the posts being announced today include a wide range of positions from engineers to quantity surveyors and architects, with provision also made for the necessary administrative resources.

Commenting Senator McGreehan said:

“In September this year, the Government published its new housing strategy, ‘Housing for All’.

“It is the most comprehensive housing plan in the history of the State backed by an unprecedented €4bn per year.”

“Under ‘Housing for All’, we will deliver nearly 90,000 new build social homes by 2030 and we have put a very clear focus on the delivery of new build projects.”

“With the approval of these new posts in Louth, we are ensuring that the local authority has the capacity to deliver the scale of social housing delivery required,” she concluded.