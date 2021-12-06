Carlingford Lough Heritage Trust to receive €10,000 for inclusion project

Carlingford Lough Heritage Trust will receive €10,000 from the St. Patrick’s Festival X TikTok Creative Fund, for their ‘Tholsel Gateway to Inclusion’ project which will create a new cultural event that will bring people of all ages and backgrounds together in Carlingford.

The €100,000 fund, which was designed to support and inspire creativity in Irish communities, will be distributed to ten community groups and charitable organisations in counties across the country.

One of the heritage buildings under the care of CLHT is the iconic Tholsel Gate, the only remaining gate in the medieval town, that has stood in silent witness at the entrance to the street and town..

The project will raise awareness of the significance of the Thosel building within the town, adding greater value to the building as a historical and archaeological monument.

Gerry Mc Alinden, Chairperson of Carlingford Lough Heritage Trust, welcomed the funding saying:

“We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to be one of the ten recipients of St. Patrick’s Festival x TikTok Creative Fund for our Tholsel Gateway to Inclusion Project in Carlingford. It will be a creative fusion of medieval history with modern day social media.”

The Heritage Trust will also be invited to participate in a special community focused TikTok masterclass, where they can develop and enhance their storytelling skills through the TikTok platform and learn how best to harness the potential of social storytelling to communicate with their audiences.

The artistic journey of the group, from selection through to the presentation of their creative project, will be captured and shared on both St. Patrick’s Festival and TikTok platforms. A selection of work will also be showcased to Ireland and the world during the national St. Patrick’s Festival in March 2022. Details of the Festival will be announced in the coming months.