04 Dec 2021

Planning permission sought for four new houses at Castle Road in Dundalk

Louth County Council

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Planning permission is being sought from Louth County Council to construct four three-bed two-storey dwellings at Castle Road in Dundalk.

The application made by Mr Michael O'Neill, relates to a site with a protected structure - NIAH Ref. No. 13702068.

According to the National Inventory of Architectural Heriage, this reference relates to 20 Faughart Terrace and is of particular artistic interest for the terracotta detailing and cast-iron railings and the pair form an attractive closing focus to the streetscape.

The application also seeks permission for hard and soft landscaping modifications to existing boundary wall.

A decision on the application, which is at a pre-validation stage, is due by February 3 2022, with submissions due by January 13 2022.

