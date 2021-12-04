An Táin to screen community made 'Women of Independence'

This Sunday An Táin theatre will be hosting a screening of the locally produced play ‘Women of Independence’, a performance that presents the real-life experiences of four Irish women during the War of Independence through a cast of community actors.
Produced by An Táin Arts Centre in association with Upstate Theatre Project Women of Independence is Part II of the Remembrance Trilogy and the follow up to An Easter Service (2016).
This performance, from an entirely female perspective, uses the real-life testimonies of Louth Women, Deirdre Spillane, Máire Fitzpatrick, Mary Kate Harte and Marie Lea-Wilson, to explore the female experiences of the War of Independence.
The performance will screen for one night only and takes place this Sunday at 8pm.
Tickets are €10 and can be purchased on the An Táin theatre website.
