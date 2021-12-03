Louth Arts Office seeks public input for arts plan

Louth County Council Arts office are calling on the public to take part in an online survey to help shape their arts strategy for 2022-2026.
They are inviting people to share views on their experience of the Arts Office and arts services in Louth, while also seeking recommendations on what they should prioritise over the next five years.
The survey should take about five minutes to complete and will be open until 6th December 2021.
Anyone wishing to take part should follow the link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/32HXZXY
