Omeath community's opinion sought on local improvements
Omeath District Development Co is seeking the community's thoughts on what improvements are needed in Omeath. The organisation has issued a survey, through their social media channels seeking people's opinions on what is needed.
They say that once the survey is completed they will use the data to lobby and access funding to address the issues in the area.
Omeath District Development Company is a social economy enterprise, based in the Dolmen Centre Omeath, and provide a variety of services for the community.
The link to the organisations's survey can be found here
WHAT IMPROVEMENTS ARE NEEDED IN OMEATH?— OmeathDistrictDev. (@OmeathDD) December 1, 2021
Take a few minutes to complete our survey and tell us how you think Omeath can be improved.Once the survey is completed we used the data to lobby and access funding to address the issues.https://t.co/7n25aPf6Qo #Omeath#Community pic.twitter.com/JZDLpNOCzH
