Irish Water advise of water disruption to parts of Dundalk today
Irish Water are advising today that due to emergency leak repairs, customers in Bay Estate, Dundalk and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or water outages for short periods today between 11.15am and 3.00pm.
A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.
Irish Water are recommending that users allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for the supply to fully return.
For updates on this outage, Irish Water say to enter the code LOU00041504 in the search bar of www.water.ie.
