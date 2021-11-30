This weeks Dundalk & District League Schoolboy Fixtures and Results
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
U17 Barry Griffin Jr Cup Final: Dromin Juveniles 1 Ardee Celtic 4
U16 SFAI National Cup: Bay FC 2 East Meath Utd 3
U15 SFAI National Cup: Ashbourne Utd 0 Bellurgan Utd 3; Rock Celtic 2 Balbriggan FC A 3
U14 SFAI National Cup: Ardee Celtic B 2 Balbriggan FC 1
U13 SFAI National Cup: Balbriggan FC 2 Quay Celtic 0; Maynooth Town FC 4 Walshestown FC 0
U12 SFAI National Cup: Athboy Celtic 0 Quay Celtic 2
FAI Centenary Youth Cup: Termonfeckin Celtic 2 Killorglin FC 0
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup: Woodview Celtic 1 Shamrocks 2
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Semi Final: Rock Celtic 1 Walshestown 0
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Tuesday 30 November
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Semi Final: Redeemer v Shamrocks, Bellew Park 6.30PM
U16 Muirhevnamor Mulvenna Cup Final: Termonfeckin Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Bellew Park 8.00PM
Saturday 4 December
SFAI U14 Kennedy Shield Semi-Final: Dundalk Schoolboys League v Longford SL, Bellew Park 2.00PM
FAI Centenary Youth Cup: Gory Celtic v Ardee Celtic, TBC
Sunday 5 December
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Final: Rock Celtic v Shamrocks or Redeemer, Bellew Park 12.30PM
Tuesday 7 December
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Premier R/Up Playoff: Ardee Celtic v Rock Celtic, Bellew Park 7.00PM
