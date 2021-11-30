Search

30 Nov 2021

This weeks Dundalk & District League Schoolboy Fixtures and Results

Dundalk and District League Logo

This weeks Dundalk & District League Schoolboy Fixtures and Results

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

Email:

patrick.flaherty@dundalkdemocrat.ie

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS

U17 Barry Griffin Jr Cup Final: Dromin Juveniles 1 Ardee Celtic 4

U16 SFAI National Cup: Bay FC 2 East Meath Utd 3

U15 SFAI National Cup: Ashbourne Utd 0 Bellurgan Utd 3; Rock Celtic 2 Balbriggan FC A 3

U14 SFAI National Cup: Ardee Celtic B 2 Balbriggan FC 1

U13 SFAI National Cup: Balbriggan FC 2 Quay Celtic 0; Maynooth Town FC  4 Walshestown FC 0

U12 SFAI National Cup: Athboy Celtic 0 Quay Celtic 2

FAI Centenary Youth Cup: Termonfeckin Celtic 2 Killorglin FC 0

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup: Woodview Celtic 1 Shamrocks 2

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Semi Final: Rock Celtic 1 Walshestown 0

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES

Tuesday 30 November

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Semi Final: Redeemer v Shamrocks, Bellew Park 6.30PM

U16 Muirhevnamor Mulvenna Cup Final: Termonfeckin Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Bellew Park 8.00PM

Saturday 4 December

SFAI U14 Kennedy Shield Semi-Final: Dundalk Schoolboys League v Longford SL, Bellew Park 2.00PM

FAI Centenary Youth Cup: Gory Celtic v Ardee Celtic, TBC

Sunday 5 December

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Final: Rock Celtic v Shamrocks or Redeemer, Bellew Park 12.30PM

Tuesday 7 December

Dundalk Credit Union U14 Premier R/Up Playoff: Ardee Celtic v Rock Celtic, Bellew Park 7.00PM

