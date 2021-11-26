Search

26 Nov 2021

Stephen McDonnell departs role as Dundalk FC Academy Manager

Stephen McDonnell departs role as Dundalk FC Academy Manager

Departing Dundalk FC Academy Manager Stephen McDonnell on the bench during a tie with Derry City earlier this year. (Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

With the new regime now a few weeks into power at Dundalk FC, departures were always going to happen as those associated with Peak6 decide to leave knowing the current owners will want change as they look to make their mark.

The latest departure may come as a surprise to many as club stalwart and former player Stephen McDonnell is set to depart from his role as academy manager.

Back in February the club relaunched their underage wing, as Peak6 made a decision that focused on making sure the Lilywhites were capable of producing the stars of the future through their underage teams. Ryan O’Kane and Mayowa Animashun being the most recent examples of young talent breaking into the first team squad from the club's academy.

McDonnell also doubled up as U19 manager last season, while overseeing the development and helping nurture further the players coming through the club's U14, U15 and U17 sides.

"Dundalk FC can confirm that academy manager Stephen McDonnell has left the club"  said a statement released last night.

"The club would like to thank Stephen for his work at Oriel Park over the past year and wish him the very best of luck going forward.

"As a former player – and native of the town – Stephen will always be held in high regard at the club and will forever be welcome at Oriel Park in the future.

Veteran keeper Peter Cherrie hopeful of remaining at Dundalk in 2022

The commentary Box: A decision on who stays and who goes is need ASAP from the new owners

Plan for apartments in former orphanage in Dundalk

Dundalk counsellor to launch new book on his civil case against the RUC for torture

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media