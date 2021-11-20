Search

20/11/2021

Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Who is winning the Winter League?

Golf ball

Mannan Castle Men

Winter League Week 4 Results

John Clarke took top spot in Div 1 with a count-back victory over Mark Lambe. Michael Marley had four points to spare over second place for a comfortable and well-deserved win in Div 2.

In Div 3 Stephen Taylor had a 2-point win over 2nd place Gerard Cunningham. There will be prizes across three handicap categories with your best 6 of 8 cards to count towards the overall league.

Individual Week 4 Winners

Division One: John Clarke (PH 10) 28pts

Division Two: Michael Marley (PH 17) 31pts

Division Three: Stephen Taylor (PH 20) 31pts

Winter League Halfway Tables

Division 1

1. Graeme Stuart - 100

2. Michael O'Rourke- 100

3. Philip Mc Govern - 99

4. Eugene Molloy - 98

5. Derek Yorke -97

Division 2

1. Fergal Brady - 97

2. J.P. Clarke - 95

3. Michael Mc Cartan - 93

4. Gerry Matthews - 92

5. John Minnock - 92

Division 3

1. Tommy Hoey- 98

2. Gerard Cunningham - 98

3. Martin Mc Caul - 91

4. Gary Mc Allister - 89

5. Richard Mulholland - 87

Mannan Castle Seniors

Graeme Woodcock was once again pipped for first place on Tuesday last despite having an excellent score of 20 points for the 9 holes. The winner David Murphy returned 21 points thanks to a very steady round with only a single one pointer on his card.

Senior Results Tuesday 9th November

1st David Murphy (23) 21pts

2nd Graeme Woodcock (18) 20pts

3rd Eddie Rouiller (22) 19pts

Mannan Castle Ladies

Weekend players brought in the best scores in this week's Ladies competition.  Not for the first time Aine Fitzmaurice tops the weekly leaderboard after playing some terrific golf culminating in a first rate winning score of 31 pts.   

In another fine display, great to see newcomer Rachel Carroll secure second place with an impressive 28pts.  

Taking third place on countback from one other player, Louise Hanratty with a playing handicap of 8, showed precision and class carding nine pars and a birdie over the thirteen holes for a total of 27pts. Congratulations to all this week's winners and well played everyone.   

The WINTER LEAGUE sponsored by Daisy is more than halfway to declaring this year's winning team. With 4th and 5th cards counting each week so far, it's never been more important to play and return your card. Even if you haven't had the best of days, it could mean the difference for your team's points so get out and do your bit for your teammates.

13 Hole Winter Weekly Competition Results 10/11/2021

1st Aine Fitzmaurice (PH36) 31 pts

2nd Rachel Carroll (PH25) 28 pts 

3rd Louise Hanratty (PH8) 27 pts c/b

