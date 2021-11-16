Search

16/11/2021

Dundalk Greyhound Racing Weekend Results

12.11.21

1.            Trap 6    FRIDAYS SYDNEY                               21.53                     Owned & trained by Paul Whyte

2.            Trap 2    NEWLINE BONO                                22.08                     Owned by Have-A-Dream-Syndicate & trained by Robert G Gleeson

3.            Trap 6    CLORAN COOKIE                               28.84                     Owned & trained by Emily Cole

4.            Trap 6    MIDAS ROSE                                       29.06                     Owned by Brian Thexton & trained by Austin Maxwell

5.            Trap 4    UNRELIABLE                                       28.54                    Owned by Paul Gallagher & trained by William Mullan

6.            Trap 2    SIMPLE LIFE                                        29.09                     Owned & trained by Jim Hughes

7.            Trap 1    TIMAHOE AZURITE                          31.68                     Owned by James Slevin & Aaron Loughman and trained by Jamie Slevin

8.            Trap 3    FRIDAYS BHOY                                   31.78                     Owned & trained by Paul Whyte

9.            Trap 6    LOCO LEMON                                    30.06                    Owned & trained by Harry and Laura Caldwell

10.          Trap 3    DOMINGO DON                                  30.14                     Owned & trained by Nalin Monerawela

 

13.11.21

1.            Trap 1    RADIANT FLAME                               28.88                    Owned & trained by Paul McDonnell

2.            Trap 2    TOBER SYDNEY                                   28.90                     Owned by Sean Maxwell & trained by Austin Maxwell

3.            Trap 3    RUSTY BUCKET                                  21.68                     Owned & trained by Declan Matthews

4.            Trap 4    TULLYMURRY RANGE                     28.93                     Owned & trained by Georgina Gibbons

5.            Trap 1    LISDALEEN CLASS                             28.84                     Owned & trained by Kevin O’Kane

6.            Trap 1    SPLINTERS MAGIC                           29.31                     Owned & trained by Aodhan Boyle & Gavin McAteer

7.            Trap 4    BREWERS SONG                               21.69                     Owned by Ann Kinsella & trained by Laurance Kinsella

8.            Trap 6    BANGOR LUKE                                   28.81                     Owned by Brian McEntee & trained by Kevin McCreesh

9.            Trap 4    BERETTA NELSON                             21.52                     Owned & trained by Graham Kelly

10.          Trap 6    JETTS PANDA                                      28.84                     Owned by Stephen Carroll & trained by Tina McGrane

