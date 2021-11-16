Dundalk Greyhound Racing Weekend Results

12.11.21
1. Trap 6 FRIDAYS SYDNEY 21.53 Owned & trained by Paul Whyte
2. Trap 2 NEWLINE BONO 22.08 Owned by Have-A-Dream-Syndicate & trained by Robert G Gleeson
3. Trap 6 CLORAN COOKIE 28.84 Owned & trained by Emily Cole
4. Trap 6 MIDAS ROSE 29.06 Owned by Brian Thexton & trained by Austin Maxwell
5. Trap 4 UNRELIABLE 28.54 Owned by Paul Gallagher & trained by William Mullan
6. Trap 2 SIMPLE LIFE 29.09 Owned & trained by Jim Hughes
7. Trap 1 TIMAHOE AZURITE 31.68 Owned by James Slevin & Aaron Loughman and trained by Jamie Slevin
8. Trap 3 FRIDAYS BHOY 31.78 Owned & trained by Paul Whyte
9. Trap 6 LOCO LEMON 30.06 Owned & trained by Harry and Laura Caldwell
10. Trap 3 DOMINGO DON 30.14 Owned & trained by Nalin Monerawela
13.11.21
1. Trap 1 RADIANT FLAME 28.88 Owned & trained by Paul McDonnell
2. Trap 2 TOBER SYDNEY 28.90 Owned by Sean Maxwell & trained by Austin Maxwell
3. Trap 3 RUSTY BUCKET 21.68 Owned & trained by Declan Matthews
4. Trap 4 TULLYMURRY RANGE 28.93 Owned & trained by Georgina Gibbons
5. Trap 1 LISDALEEN CLASS 28.84 Owned & trained by Kevin O’Kane
6. Trap 1 SPLINTERS MAGIC 29.31 Owned & trained by Aodhan Boyle & Gavin McAteer
7. Trap 4 BREWERS SONG 21.69 Owned by Ann Kinsella & trained by Laurance Kinsella
8. Trap 6 BANGOR LUKE 28.81 Owned by Brian McEntee & trained by Kevin McCreesh
9. Trap 4 BERETTA NELSON 21.52 Owned & trained by Graham Kelly
10. Trap 6 JETTS PANDA 28.84 Owned by Stephen Carroll & trained by Tina McGrane
This weeks Dundalk & District League Schoolboy Fixtures and Results. (Photo: Dundalk and District League Facebook)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.