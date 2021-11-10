Search

10/11/2021

Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboys League Fixtures and Results

Dundalk and District League Logo

This weeks Dundalk & District League Schoolboy League Fixtures and Results . (Photo: Dundalk and District League Facebook)

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup: Ardee Celtic 0 Glenmuir Utd 0 (Ardee win on penalties); Bay Utd 4 St Dominic's 3; Rockville 0 Redeemer Celtic 6; Blayney Academy 3 Dromin Juveniles 2

Dundalk Credit Union U14 Cup: Dromin Juveniles 2, Bay Utd 4

U12 SFAI National Cup: B Bellurgan United 3 Maynooth Town FC - B (sun) 3 AET (Maynooth win on penalties); Glenmuir United - A 2 Balbriggan FC - A 4

U13 SFAI National Cup: Athboy Celtic 0 Quay Celtic 6; Shamrocks FC 2 Parkvilla FC 4; Lusk Utd 2 Walshestown FC 3

U14 SFAI National Cup: Ardee Celtic - B 6 Dingle United 0; Bellurgan United 2, Balbriggan FC - A 2 AET (Balbriggan win on penalties); Shamrocks FC 1 Glebe North 5; Ardee Celtic - A 0, Torro United 1

U15 Gerry Gover Cup Semi Final: Glenmuir Utd 2 Dromin Juveniles 1 AET

U15 SFAI National Cup: Ardee Celtic 1 Bellurgan United 2; Rock Celtic 4, Parkvilla FC 1; Ashbourne Utd 6 Shamrocks FC 0

U16 SFAI National Cup: Donacarney Celtic 7 Ardee Celtic - A 1; Baldoyle Utd 2, Rock Celtic 2 (Baldoyle win on penalties); Balbriggan FC 0 Bay FC 2

U17 FAI Centenary Cup: Parkvilla FC 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 4

 

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES

Wednesday 10 November

Dundalk Credit Union U14 Cup :Ardee Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Town Parks 7.00PM

Saturday 13 November

Dundalk Credit Union U13 Cup Final: Quay Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Bellew Park 11.00AM

U15 Gerry Gover Cup Final: Glenmuir Utd v Shamrocks, Bellew Park 1.00PM

Sunday 14 November

Dundalk Credit Union U10 Presentation Games: Shamrocks v Woodview Celtic, Bellew Park 10.00AM; Bellurgan Utd v Glenmuir Utd, Bellew Park 10.00AM; Bellurgan Athletic v Glenmuir Athletic, Bellew Park 10.00AM; Rock Celtic Stripes v Redeemer Utd, Bellew Park 11.30AM; Rock Celtic White v Redeemer Celtic, Bellew Park 11.30AM; Rock Celtic Red v Bay Utd, Bellew Park 11.30AM

SFAI U14 Kennedy Shield: Dundalk Schoolboys League v West Cork Schoolboys League, Bellew Park 3.00PM;

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup: Walshestown v Bay Celtic, Walshestown 11.00AM; Shamrock Celtic v Glenmuir Celtic, Fatima 11.00AM; Blayney Academy White v Quay Celtic, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Blayney Academy v Redeemer Celtic, Beach Hill 12.30PM; Woodview Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Bellurgan Utd or Muirhevnamor v Rock Celtic, TBC 11.00AM

Tuesday 16 November

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Shamrocks, Town Parks 7.00PM

Wednesday 17 November

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup: Walshestown or Bay Celtic v Quay Olympic, Bellew Park 7.00PM;

Dundalk Credit Union U14 Cup Semi Final: Ardee Celtic or Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Utd, TBC 7.00PM;

