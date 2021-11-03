This weeks Dundalk & District League Schoolboy Fixtures and Results . (Photo: Dundalk and District League Facebook)
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
U17 Barry Griffin Jr Cup Semi-Finals: Dromin Juv 1 Termonfeckin Celtic 0; Ardee Celtic 3 Shamrocks 1 AET
U16 Muirhevnamor Mulvenna Cup: Termonfeckin Celtic 4 Glenmuir Utd 2
U15 Gerry Gover Cup Quarter Final: Rock Celtic 6, Ardee Utd 0
U15 Gerry Gover Cup Semi Final: Shamrocks 3 Rock Celtic 1
U17 Div 1 R/U Playoff: Walshestown 0 Bellurgan Utd 2
U14 Cup: Ardee Celtic 5 Rock Celtic 4; Quay Olympic 0 Glenmuir Utd 4; Shamrocks 1 Bellurgan Utd 4; Quay Celtic 2 Dromin Juveniles 3; Rockville 3 Bay Utd 6
U13 Division 1: Dromin Juveniles 1 Woodview Celtic 0
U13 Cup Semi Final: Quay Celtic 4 Glenmuir Utd 1; Redeemer Celtic 0 Ardee Celtic 6;
U12 Premier: Redeemer Celtic 6 Glenmuir Utd 3; Blayney Academy 2 Quay Celtic 6; Bellurgan Utd 2 Rock Celtic 3; Bay Utd 1 Shamrocks Celtic 3; Ardee Celtic 2 Walshestown 6
U12 Cup: Dromin Juveniles 4 Shamrock Utd 1
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Wednesday 3 November
U14 Cup: Ardee Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Town Parks 7.00PM;
Saturday 6 November
U12 SFAI National Cup: Quay Celtic FC v Balbriggan FC - B, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Bellurgan United v Maynooth Town FC - B (sun), Flynn Park 11.00AM; Glenmuir United - A v Balbriggan FC - A (sun), Glenmuir Park 11.00AM
U13 SFAI National Cup: Athboy Celtic v Quay Celtic, Convent Grounds 11.15AM
U14 SFAI National Cup Ardee Celtic - B v Dingle United, Town Parks 12.30PM; Bellurgan United v Balbriggan FC - A, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Shamrocks FC v Glebe North, Fatima 12.30PM; Ardee Celtic - A v Torro United, Town Parks 2.15PM
Sunday 7 November
U12 SFAI National Cup: Bellurgan United v Maynooth Town FC - B (sun), Flynn Park 11.00AM; Glenmuir United - A v Balbriggan FC - A, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM;
U8 Presentation Games: Muirhevnamor v St Dominic's, 10.00AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Bay Olympic, 10.00AM; Woodview Celtic v Bay Celtic, 10.00AM; Walshestown v Bellurgan Blades, 11.30AM; Bay Utd v Quay Celtic White, 11.30AM; Bellurgan Bandits v Rock Celtic Red, 1.15PM; Glenmuir Utd v Ardee Celtic Red, 1.15PM; Rock Celtic White v Quay Celtic Black, 1.15PM (all games in Bellew Park)
U12 Cup: Ardee Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Town Parks 11.00AM; Bellurgan Utd v Muirhevnamor, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Bay Utd v St Dominic's, Rock Road 11.00AM; Rockville v Redeemer Celtic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Blayney Academy v Dromin Juveniles, Beach Hill 11.00AM
U13 SFAI National Cup: Shamrocks FC v Parkvilla FC, Fatima 11.00AM; Lusk Utd v Walshestown FC, Rathmore Rd 2.00PM
U14 Cup: Dromin Juveniles v Bay Utd, Dromin 2.15PM;
U14 SFAI National Cup: Park Celtic v Walshestown FC, Summerhill 11.30AM
U15 SFAI National Cup: Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan United, Town Parks 12.30PM; Rock Celtic FC v Parkvilla FC, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Ashbourne Utd v Shamrocks FC, Archerstown Green 1.00PM
U16 SFAI National Cup: Donacarney Celtic v Ardee Celtic - A, Castlemartin 11.30PM; Baldoyle Utd v Rock Celtic FC, Seagrange Rd 11.15AM; Balbriggan FC v Bay FC, St Molagas Pk 11.15AM
