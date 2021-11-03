Search

03/11/2021

This weeks Dundalk & District League Schoolboy Fixtures and Results

Dundalk and District League Logo

This weeks Dundalk & District League Schoolboy Fixtures and Results . (Photo: Dundalk and District League Facebook)

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

Email:

Patrick.flaherty@iconicnews.ie

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS

U17 Barry Griffin Jr Cup Semi-Finals: Dromin Juv 1 Termonfeckin Celtic 0; Ardee Celtic 3 Shamrocks 1 AET

U16 Muirhevnamor Mulvenna Cup: Termonfeckin Celtic 4 Glenmuir Utd 2

U15 Gerry Gover Cup Quarter Final: Rock Celtic 6, Ardee Utd 0

U15 Gerry Gover Cup Semi Final: Shamrocks 3 Rock Celtic 1

U17 Div 1 R/U Playoff: Walshestown 0 Bellurgan Utd 2

U14 Cup: Ardee Celtic 5 Rock Celtic 4; Quay Olympic 0 Glenmuir Utd 4; Shamrocks 1 Bellurgan Utd 4; Quay Celtic 2 Dromin Juveniles 3; Rockville 3 Bay Utd 6

U13 Division 1: Dromin Juveniles 1 Woodview Celtic 0

U13 Cup Semi Final: Quay Celtic 4 Glenmuir Utd 1; Redeemer Celtic 0 Ardee Celtic 6;

U12 Premier: Redeemer Celtic 6 Glenmuir Utd 3; Blayney Academy 2 Quay Celtic 6; Bellurgan Utd 2 Rock Celtic 3; Bay Utd 1 Shamrocks Celtic 3; Ardee Celtic 2 Walshestown 6

U12 Cup: Dromin Juveniles 4 Shamrock Utd 1

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES

Wednesday 3 November

U14 Cup: Ardee Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Town Parks 7.00PM;

Saturday 6 November

U12 SFAI National Cup: Quay Celtic FC v Balbriggan FC - B, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Bellurgan United v Maynooth Town FC - B (sun), Flynn Park 11.00AM; Glenmuir United - A v Balbriggan FC - A (sun), Glenmuir Park 11.00AM

U13 SFAI National Cup: Athboy Celtic v Quay Celtic, Convent Grounds 11.15AM

U14 SFAI National Cup Ardee Celtic - B v Dingle United, Town Parks 12.30PM; Bellurgan United v Balbriggan FC - A, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Shamrocks FC v Glebe North, Fatima 12.30PM; Ardee Celtic - A v Torro United, Town Parks 2.15PM

Sunday 7 November

U12 SFAI National Cup: Bellurgan United v Maynooth Town FC - B (sun), Flynn Park 11.00AM; Glenmuir United - A v Balbriggan FC - A, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM;

U8 Presentation Games: Muirhevnamor v St Dominic's, 10.00AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Bay Olympic, 10.00AM; Woodview Celtic v Bay Celtic, 10.00AM; Walshestown v Bellurgan Blades, 11.30AM; Bay Utd v Quay Celtic White, 11.30AM; Bellurgan Bandits v Rock Celtic Red, 1.15PM; Glenmuir Utd v Ardee Celtic Red, 1.15PM; Rock Celtic White v Quay Celtic Black, 1.15PM (all games in Bellew Park)

U12 Cup: Ardee Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Town Parks 11.00AM; Bellurgan Utd v Muirhevnamor, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Bay Utd v St Dominic's, Rock Road 11.00AM; Rockville v Redeemer Celtic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Blayney Academy v Dromin Juveniles, Beach Hill 11.00AM

U13 SFAI National Cup: Shamrocks FC v Parkvilla FC, Fatima 11.00AM; Lusk Utd v Walshestown FC, Rathmore Rd 2.00PM

U14 Cup: Dromin Juveniles v Bay Utd, Dromin 2.15PM;

U14 SFAI National Cup: Park Celtic v Walshestown FC, Summerhill 11.30AM

U15 SFAI National Cup: Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan United, Town Parks 12.30PM; Rock Celtic FC v Parkvilla FC, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Ashbourne Utd v Shamrocks FC, Archerstown Green 1.00PM

U16 SFAI National Cup: Donacarney Celtic v Ardee Celtic - A, Castlemartin 11.30PM; Baldoyle Utd v Rock Celtic FC, Seagrange Rd 11.15AM; Balbriggan FC v Bay FC, St Molagas Pk 11.15AM

The Commentary Box: Very few will be sad to see the end of Peak6 in Dundalk

Significant regeneration project for Carlingford announced by Louth County Council

The project enters public consultation from today

Full STEAM ahead for Louth Science Festival

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media