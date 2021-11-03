Quay Celtic win seven goal thriller to go second in Dundalk Premier Division

Dundalk and District League Fyffes Premier Division Quay Celtic 4 Glenmuir United 3
Clancy Park
1/11/21
This thrilling league game saw Quay extend their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions and establish themselves in second place in the league behind champions Bay United.
Ben Kapinga of Glenmuir lit up the opening minutes with a great strike and followed up with a more spectacular goal to put the visitors 2-0 ahead with 13 minutes played.
Peter Duffy from the penalty spot made it 2-1 with his 3rd goal this season, before Sean Matthews levelled the scores in the 23rd minute. This second half saw Ben Kapinga complete his hat-trick to put Glenmuir 3-2 ahead in the 57th minute.
Francis Quigley McDonald drew the sides level once more with his third goal of the campaign in the 75th minute. With 7 minutes remaining Joe Dunne scored what proved to be the winner with his 7th strike this season, to bring an end to a great match which was a credit to both clubs.
