Mannon Castle Golf Notes: Success for Ciaran Marron and Denise McGuinness

Mannan Castle Men

Our Winter League kicked off this weekend and it will continue until 5th December. There will be prizes across three handicap categories with your best 6 of 8 cards to count towards the overall league.

Individual Winners week One: Division One Ciaran Marron (PH 11) 43pts, Division Two Leo Connolly (PH 14) 40pts c/b Division Three: Gerard Cunningham (PH 24) 43pts.

On Tuesday Oct 12, Patsy Hoey, thanks to six pars in nine holes won the Senior competition for the 2nd successive week beating outgoing captain Joe Mullen by one point. Senior Result Tues Oct 12: 1st Patsy Hoey (13) 20pts, 2nd Joe Mullen (20) 19pts.

Last week, in a very tight contest three players finished level on 20 points. Noel Marray won on countback thanks to a superior finishing 3 holes. Finbar Boylan on his competitive return to the seniors finished second with the new senior’s captain Jimmy McMahon in third.

Seniors Tues 19th Oct: 1st Noel Marray (30) 20pts c/b 2nd Finbar Boylan (16) 20pts c/b.

Mannan Castle Ladies

The first week of the Ladies Winter 13-hole competitions saw some scores returned that many would have been happy with over 18. Denise McGuinness secured the win by a comfortable margin and a points per hole average of 2.3 bringing in an impressive 30pts.

Eight handicapper Louise Hanratty showed her class coming second with 27pts and shared another top rostrum with Kitty Sharkey in third place this time on 26pts. Congratulations to the prize winners and well done everyone who played.

13 Hole Weekly Comp 20 Oct 21: 1st Denise McGuinness (23) 30pts, 2nd Louise Hanratty (8) 27pts, 3rd Kitty Sharkey (18) 26pts.