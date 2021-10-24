Dundalk Golf Club Notes: John Mulligan takes weekend stableford Title

John Mulligan produced one of his best rounds of the season to take the Singles Stableford competition which was played over the weekend of October 9 and 10.

Playing off 13, he shot 38pts to win on countback from David Lynch (10) with Mulligan’s 20pts down the back the nine one better than Lynch’s total of 19pts.

Mulligan was extremely steady throughout and his 18pts points on the front nine was made up of a birdie, a par, six bogies and one double bogey with the birdie coming at the second when he drained a 25ft putt.

Mulligan’s second double bogey came at the 10th but he reacted to that by rolling in three successive pars before birdieing the 14th when he tapped in from two feet. Three bogeys followed over the next three holes before he finished the round with a par on 18th to edge out Lynch.

Barry Cunningham (10) took the Division One honours on countback from his namesake Dennis who is a rich vein of format the moment while Eamon Laverty (17) was the Division Two winner.

Mark Coan (23) gained some revenge from his defeat in the semi-finals of the IJM Minor Scratchplay by Brian Crombie when he beat the newly crowned Golfer of the Year by two points to claim the victory in Division Three with an excellent score of 36pts. Veteran Peter Rogers had the day’s best gross score of 36pts.

Eoin Murphy finished 17th at the Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Open Championship which was played over the weekend at The European Club. Caolan Rafferty was forced to withdraw after the second of the three rounds.

The annual Adult & Child Scotch Foursomes competition, sponsored by Club Professional Leslie Walker, will take place on Bank Monday 25 October. The timesheet is reserved from 10:30 until 14:20. The timesheet is in paper format only and those wanting to reserve a time can do so by contacting the Pro Shop.

The tee is reserved from 10:30-12:20 for juveniles who normally play 18 holes in the summer competitions and their competition will be over 18 holes. The tee is reserved from 12:30 to 14:20 for juveniles who normally play nine or five holes during the summer and this competition is over 9 holes. The presentation of prizes will take place at 17:30 on the day.

Saturday, 9 October and Sunday, 10 October – Singles Stableford – Overall: John Mulligan (13) 38/20pts, David Lynch (10) 38/19pts. Division One: Barry Cunningham (10) 37/20pts, Denis Cunningham (7) 37/19pts. Division Two: Eamon Laverty (16) 36pts, Bobby McCarthy (12) 35pts. Division Three: Mark Coan (23) 36pts, Brian Crombie (22) 34pts. Gross Recognition: Peter Rogers (0) 36pts.

Wednesday, 13 October - Open Singles Stableford – Overall: David Corrigan (38) 40pts, Division 1: Eugene Hanratty (8) 39pts. Division 2: Kevin Henry (20) 39pts. Division Three: Derek Williams (22) 37pts. Gross Recognition: Joseph Laverty (1) 36pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

A total of 23 teams competed in a Three Lady Rumble on Tuesday, 12 October. Scoring was excellent, with the winning team of Olive Jones, Joan Mc Kenna and Siobhan Rogers returning an impressive score of 76 points.

One point further adrift were Fionnuala Dullaghan, playing with her in-form granddaughters, Anna and Katie Rowland. Una Delaney, Marie Griffin and Noreen Mullins took third place after shooting 71pts.

This weekends competition, the Halloween Hamper, is the final 18 hole singles competition of the year. The Winter League commences the following week, and is a team event played over six weeks.

The annual Adult and Child Competition, sponsored by Club Professional Leslie Walker, takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, 25 October. Entry is by contacting the Pro Shop.

Tuesday, 12 October – Three Lady Rumble – Winners: Olive Jones (27), Joan McKenna (30), Siobhan Rogers (19) 76pts. Runners up: Fionnuala Dullaghan (22), Katie Rowland (20), Anna Rowland (24) 75pts. Third Place: Una Delaney (21), Marie Griffin (38), Noreen Mullins (35) 71pts. 9 Hole Competition: Anne O’Reilly 20pts.