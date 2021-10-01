Louth GAA Fixtures: Who is your club playing in this weeks Quarter Finals?

This weekend's Louth GAA championship fixtures
Friday 1st Oct 2021
Na Piarsaigh vs Stabannon JFC Quarter Final Darver 7 30PM
Cuchulann vs John Mitchels JFC Quarter Final (POSTPONED)
Saturday 2nd Oct 2021
Dundalk Young Irelands vs Cooley Kickhams IFC Q/F Dowdallshill 4 30PM
St Fechins vs Oliver Plunketts Dunleer IFC Q/F 4 30PM
Hunterstown Rovers vs St Kevins IFC Q/F Stabannon 7 30PM
Kilkerley Emmets vs Sean O'Mahonys Clan Na Gael Park 7 30PM
Sunday 3rd Oct 2021
Glen Emmets vs St Nicholas JFC Q/F Drogheda 12PM
Glyde Rangers vs Lannleire JFC Q/F Hunterstown 12PM
Ardee vs St Brides SFC Q/F Stabannon 1PM
Newtown Blues vs Dreadnots SFC Q/F The Grove 3PM
Naomh Mairtin vs St Josephs SFC Q/F Dunleer 4 30PM
Mattock Rangers vs St Mochtas SFC Q/F Darver 7PM
(Matches in bold available to be streamed on LÚ TV)
Ryan Cash, St Mochtas, taking on Conor Grogan, St Pats, during last weekend's Senior Football Championship Group A encounter in Clan Na Gael Park. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth during their match with Bohemians in Oriel Park earlier this week. (Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile)
