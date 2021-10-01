Search

01/10/2021

Louth GAA Fixtures: Who is your club playing in this weeks Quarter Finals?

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Friday 1st Oct 2021

Na Piarsaigh vs Stabannon JFC Quarter Final Darver 7 30PM

Cuchulann vs John Mitchels JFC Quarter Final (POSTPONED)

 

Saturday 2nd Oct 2021

Dundalk Young Irelands vs Cooley Kickhams IFC Q/F Dowdallshill 4 30PM

St Fechins vs Oliver Plunketts Dunleer IFC Q/F 4 30PM

Hunterstown Rovers vs St Kevins IFC Q/F Stabannon 7 30PM

Kilkerley Emmets vs Sean O'Mahonys Clan Na Gael Park 7 30PM

 

Sunday 3rd Oct 2021

Glen Emmets vs St Nicholas JFC Q/F Drogheda 12PM

Glyde Rangers vs Lannleire JFC Q/F Hunterstown 12PM

Ardee vs St Brides SFC Q/F Stabannon 1PM

Newtown Blues vs Dreadnots SFC Q/F The Grove 3PM

Naomh Mairtin vs St Josephs SFC Q/F Dunleer 4 30PM

Mattock Rangers vs St Mochtas SFC Q/F Darver 7PM

(Matches in bold available to be streamed on LÚ TV)

