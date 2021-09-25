Search

Teresa Oakes lands Dundalk Golf club's final Golfer of the Year event

Winner of the 2021 Rawson Cup, Teresa Oakes, with Lady Captain Pauline Campbell and Catherine Hynes, Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home

A large number of ladies competed for the final Golfer of the Year Competition on Saturday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 14.

The Rawson Cup, sponsored by Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home, was won by Teresa Oakes, who shot a superb round of 69. Teresa, playing off 29, played excellent and very consistent golf, with 49 shots on both front and back nine.

She beat off stiff competition in all categories and held onto the top spot from Nuala Henry on countback. There was a great turnout in the clubhouse for the presentation on Tuesday evening and Teresa was clearly delighted accepting the prestigious Rawson Cup.

While Teresa took top honours, the best round of the competition was carded by teenager Katie Rowland, who shot 68. As juveniles are unable to win major competitions, Katie won Division Two, by one shot from her sister Anna. The other Division winners were Mary Sinton and Nuala Henry.

On Saturday. September 25 a Semi-Open Two Person Scotch Foursomes will take place. Entries are now open on the BRS system. This Competition is kindly sponsored by Smyth's Pharmacy. The competition will be followed at 7pm by the annual barbecue. Please book with the restaurant if you wish to dine. Cost is €20. Presentation will take place at 8pm.

Saturday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 14 – Rawson Cup - Overall Winner: Teresa Oakes (29) 69. Division 1: Mary Sinton (20) 70, Elaine Ward (13) 72/33.5, Olivia Cunningham (15) 72. Division 2: Katie Rowland (23) 68, Anna Rowland (26) 69, Olive Jones (27) 70. Division 3: Nuala Henry (31) 69, Catherine Hogan Conlon (36) 73, Joan McKenna (31) 74. 9 Hole Competition: Anne O’Reilly 20pts, Mary Thornton 19pts.

