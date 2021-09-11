Search

11/09/2021

Hunterstown Rovers Club Notes

Ryan Burns Hunterstown

Hunterstown Rover's Ryan Burns. Pic: Arthur Kinahan

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Hunterstown Senior Men's Division Two team came up against tough competition against St Josephs in Cluskey Park on Wednesday night. They fought a hard game and secured the win on a one point margin. 

Well done to the Senior mens team with a score line of Hunterstown 2-08 to St Josephs 2-07.  They will now face Cooley Kickhams in round 1 of the Championship, in Dowdallshill at 2pm this Sunday 12th September.

The Hunterstown Ladies senior team had a fantastic match against Kilkerley last Tuesday evening.  They came from behind to clinch the win in the end with a well taken goal in the final minutes of the game.  Well done girls, a fantastic team spirit. Final score Hunterstown 2-13 to Kilkerley 3-08.

Hunterstown Bingo returns to The Ardee Parish Centre from Friday the 10th September.  For all our online players we will also be running the Zoom bingo in tandem with the Parish Centre.  All attendees must have a valid Covid vaccine passport and wear a mask while indoors.

This weeks Jackpot is €2,700  - Full panel in every game is €100

Books will be for sale as normal via link on our facebook page/ Instagram page or you can ring Amanda on 089-4248931.  BOOKS CAN ALSO BE PURCHASED & COLLECTED FROM OUR CLUBROOMS EVERY THURSDAY FROM 6pm-7pm.  Books also available on the door of the Parish Centre on Friday night.  Doors open @ 7.30pm.

Hunterstown Ladies fight back to seal win over Kilkerley in the Junior Championship

Weekend GAA Fixtures: Who is you club playing as the Louth Championships commence

'Cooley Camino' for Rape Crisis North East to take place this Sunday

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media