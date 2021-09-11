Hunterstown Rovers Club Notes

The Hunterstown Senior Men's Division Two team came up against tough competition against St Josephs in Cluskey Park on Wednesday night. They fought a hard game and secured the win on a one point margin.

Well done to the Senior mens team with a score line of Hunterstown 2-08 to St Josephs 2-07. They will now face Cooley Kickhams in round 1 of the Championship, in Dowdallshill at 2pm this Sunday 12th September.

The Hunterstown Ladies senior team had a fantastic match against Kilkerley last Tuesday evening. They came from behind to clinch the win in the end with a well taken goal in the final minutes of the game. Well done girls, a fantastic team spirit. Final score Hunterstown 2-13 to Kilkerley 3-08.

Hunterstown Bingo returns to The Ardee Parish Centre from Friday the 10th September. For all our online players we will also be running the Zoom bingo in tandem with the Parish Centre. All attendees must have a valid Covid vaccine passport and wear a mask while indoors.

This weeks Jackpot is €2,700 - Full panel in every game is €100

Books will be for sale as normal via link on our facebook page/ Instagram page or you can ring Amanda on 089-4248931. BOOKS CAN ALSO BE PURCHASED & COLLECTED FROM OUR CLUBROOMS EVERY THURSDAY FROM 6pm-7pm. Books also available on the door of the Parish Centre on Friday night. Doors open @ 7.30pm.