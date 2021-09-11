Diarmuid Connolly tips 28/1 shot to be All-Ireland man of the match

Six-time All-Ireland winner Diarmuid Connolly has had his say on the All-Ireland SFC final between Mayo and Tyrone and told Leon Blanche of BoyleSports that he isn’t looking at the obvious candidates to be crowned RTE Man of the Match.

The St. Vincent’s man instead singled out an outsider for Tyrone ahead of Saturday’s clash at Croke Park.

He said: “It’s not always the team that wins that get awarded the RTE Man of the Match and we have seen that before in finals like this. Padraig Hampsey for me is Tyrone’s heartbeat, their man marker, their guy that drives everything forward. His price of 28/1 is outrageous. He is player of the year at the moment or up there with the best alongside Peter Harte. He was immense the last day and Hampsey’s price of 28/1 is a steal.”

Connolly also earmarked who he thinks will be the main goal threats for both sides, adding:

“I think Ryan O’Donoghue is having the season of his life for Mayo. He has a real low centre of gravity when he gets in on goal and he knows where the corners are. If you are a Mayo fan, then he is my man at 8/1 to get the first goal.”

“For Tyrone, I am picking out Conor McKenna at 11/1 as he has a serious eye for goals. He loves to ghost in behind and is always the last man on the play, just like Dean Rock. He got a couple of goals the last day and they were serious finishes and he never panics when he is in that scenario.”