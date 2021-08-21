Search our Archive

Roche Emmet's Club Notes: Fixtures, Results and Fundraising info

Winner of Roche Emmets lotto jackpot

Results

10/8/2021
Roche Junior Men 1-13
St Josephs 1-12

12/8/2021
Roche U13 Boys Championship 1-5
Kilkerley Emmets 4-4

13/8/2021
Roche U17 Division 1 Boys 4-13
St Patricks 1-8

13/8/2021
Roche u16 Girls 2-5
St Kevins 8-17

14/8/2021
Roche Division 2 Men 1-13
St Kevins 1-10

Fixtures Scheduled

Sunday 22nd 4.30pm
Roche division 2 men v O’Raghallaighs
In Gaelic Grounds

Sunday 22nd 11am
U7 regional blitz, Sean O’Mahonys host

Club Development Lotto

The winning numbers in last week's lotto draw were 3,15,17,28. There was no winner. Next week's jackpot is a staggering 
€13,400. There was two winners in our match three draw: Eamon Lavery and Paddy Fegan. The Lucky dip winners last week were Kathleen Marmion, Marie Sarafield and Joan Greene.

You can play our weekly lotto online at https://rocheemmetsgaa. clubzap.com/draws

Annual Flag Day

Our annual flag day was Saturday 14th. Thank you to all the volunteers who gave up your time. Thanks also to everyone who contributed. Volunteers and contributions are very much appreciated.

Annual Golf Classic

Sunday 28th August, Ashfield Golf Course. Sponsorship Opportunities are available and priced at €50, €100, €150 & €200. Contact Sean McGee for tee times - 0879197771.

The Hatch

The Hatch will continue to open for all home match fixtures and every Friday evening and Saturday morning for juvenile training sessions.

Why not use the opportunity to have a tea or coffee and a good catch up with family and friends while watching your children playing on the pitch. Thank you for your continued support from all the team at The Hatch.

