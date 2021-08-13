Roche Emmets Club Notes: Results, fixtures and fundraising updates

Results

2/8/2021

U14 Girls: Roche 14-6 Dundalk Gaels 1-8

U13 Boys: Roche 5-5 St Brides 1-12

3/8/2021

Division 2 Men: Roche 2-10 Kilkerley 2-13

6/8/2021

U17 Boys: Roche 0-10 St Kevins/St Michaels 2-11

7/8/2021

Division 2 Men: Roche 1-11 Clan Na nGael 3-13

8/8/2021

Senior Ladies: Roche 1-03 St Fechins 3-09

U10’s regional Blitz

All the Roche boys and girls gave a very strong account of themselves by displaying all the skills they are working on in training week in week out.

Thank you to all the coaches, parents and supporters who travelled to cheer on and encourage all the children.

Louth Ladies

A Huge congratulations to our ladies who were kitting our for Louth last weekend in their Intermediate Championship Quarter Final clash with Laois in Kinnegad.

Louise Byrne came on as a late substitute for Wayne Freeman's charges, while Seona and Aoife Halligan were both part of the matchday squad which was ultimately defeated by 3-9 to 2-6.

Fixtures Scheduled

Friday 13th

U17 Division One Boys: v St Patrick's in Roche 7pm

U16 girls: v St Kevins in Roche 8.30pm

Saturday 14th

Men Division Two: v St Kevins 7.30pm

Sunday 15th

U8 regional blitz - St Pats host Roche 11am

Club Development Lotto

Numbers drawn 1,5,10,24 (No winner). Next weeks is jackpot €13300

Match 3 winners: Paul Reilly, Noel McShane, Muriel Allen, Marion McClernon, Lorraine McBride

Play online at https://rocheemmetsgaa. clubzap.com/draws

Annual Flag Day

Roche's annual flag day is this Saturday 14th August. As this is one of our major fundraising events of the year we will be hoping to be out for the whole day. Volunteers welcome, please contact Fergus if you can spare an hour or two, 0879114039

Last Man Standing

Last man standing for Premiership set up on Club Zap. Entry is available at https://rocheemmetsgaa. clubzap.com/products/4420/ purchases/new at cost €10

Annual Golf Classic

Sunday 28th August, Ashfield Golf Course. Sponsorship Opportunities available Contact Sean McGee for tee time - 0879197771.

The Hatch

The Hatch will continue to open for all home match fixtures and every Friday evening and Saturday morning for juvenile training sessions. Why not use the opportunity to have a tea or coffee and a good catch up with family and friends while watching your children playing on the pitch.

Thank you for your continued support from all the team at The Hatch.