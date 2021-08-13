Roche Emmets Club Notes: Results, fixtures and fundraising updates

One of the Roche U10 teams which competed in a regional blitz recently
Results
2/8/2021
U14 Girls: Roche 14-6 Dundalk Gaels 1-8
U13 Boys: Roche 5-5 St Brides 1-12
3/8/2021
Division 2 Men: Roche 2-10 Kilkerley 2-13
6/8/2021
U17 Boys: Roche 0-10 St Kevins/St Michaels 2-11
7/8/2021
Division 2 Men: Roche 1-11 Clan Na nGael 3-13
8/8/2021
Senior Ladies: Roche 1-03 St Fechins 3-09
U10’s regional Blitz
All the Roche boys and girls gave a very strong account of themselves by displaying all the skills they are working on in training week in week out.
Thank you to all the coaches, parents and supporters who travelled to cheer on and encourage all the children.
Louth Ladies
A Huge congratulations to our ladies who were kitting our for Louth last weekend in their Intermediate Championship Quarter Final clash with Laois in Kinnegad.
Louise Byrne came on as a late substitute for Wayne Freeman's charges, while Seona and Aoife Halligan were both part of the matchday squad which was ultimately defeated by 3-9 to 2-6.
Fixtures Scheduled
Friday 13th
U17 Division One Boys: v St Patrick's in Roche 7pm
U16 girls: v St Kevins in Roche 8.30pm
Saturday 14th
Men Division Two: v St Kevins 7.30pm
Sunday 15th
U8 regional blitz - St Pats host Roche 11am
Club Development Lotto
Numbers drawn 1,5,10,24 (No winner). Next weeks is jackpot €13300
Match 3 winners: Paul Reilly, Noel McShane, Muriel Allen, Marion McClernon, Lorraine McBride
Play online at https://rocheemmetsgaa. clubzap.com/draws
Annual Flag Day
Roche's annual flag day is this Saturday 14th August. As this is one of our major fundraising events of the year we will be hoping to be out for the whole day. Volunteers welcome, please contact Fergus if you can spare an hour or two, 0879114039
Last Man Standing
Last man standing for Premiership set up on Club Zap. Entry is available at https://rocheemmetsgaa. clubzap.com/products/4420/ purchases/new at cost €10
Annual Golf Classic
Sunday 28th August, Ashfield Golf Course. Sponsorship Opportunities available Contact Sean McGee for tee time - 0879197771.
The Hatch
The Hatch will continue to open for all home match fixtures and every Friday evening and Saturday morning for juvenile training sessions. Why not use the opportunity to have a tea or coffee and a good catch up with family and friends while watching your children playing on the pitch.
Thank you for your continued support from all the team at The Hatch.
More News
Cian Gorham celebrates as he crosses the finish line in first place in the National U17 800M final at Tullamore Stadium
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.