Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboys League Fixtures and Results

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
U17 League: Bellurgan Utd 3 Rock Celtic 2; Termonfeckin Celtic 4 Square Utd 2; Walshestown 5 St Dominic's 3
U16 League: Termonfeckin Celtic 5 Walshestown 2; Rock Celtic 1 Glenmuir Utd 4; Glenmuir Celtic 1 Ardee Celtic 5
U15 Premier: Rock Celtic 5 Bay Utd 1; Glenmuir Utd 1 Dromin Juveniles 3
U15 Division 1: Woodview Celtic 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 1; Redeemer Celtic 4 St Dominic's 1; Ardee Utd 0 Rockville 1
U14 Premier: Rock Celtic 12 Dromin Juveniles 0; Ardee Celtic 2 Bay Utd 0
U14 Division 1: Glenmuir Utd 2 Rockville 1; Bellurgan Celtic 2 Quay Olympic 5
U13 Premier: Rock Celtic 2 Glenmuir Utd 1; Ardee Celtic 1 Bellurgan Utd 1
U13 Division 1: Bellurgan Athletic 5 Bay Utd 0; Redeemer Celtic 1 Rockville 3; Quay Olympic 1 Woodview Celtic 11
U12 Premier: Blayney Academy 0 Redeemer Celtic 0; Quay Celtic 11 Bay Utd 0; Glenmuir Utd 1 Bellurgan Utd 2; Rock Celtic 4 Ardee Celtic 2
U12 Division 1: Quay Olympic 5 Blayney Academy White 0; Woodview Celtic 2 Glenmuir Celtic 0; Dromin Juveniles 4 St Dominic's 3; Bay Celtic 3 Rockville 3
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Wednesday August 11
U17 League: Dromin Juveniles v Quay Celtic, Dromin 7.00PM;Dundalk Credit Union U12 Premier Redeemer Celtic v Walshestown, Gorman Park 7.00PM; Bay Utd v Rock Celtic, Rock Road 7.00PM
Thursday August 12
U16 League: Square Utd v Walshestown, Monastery Pitch 7.00PM; Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Town Parks 7.00PM
Friday August 13
U12 Premier: Bellurgan Utd v Quay Celtic, Flynn Park 7.00PM
Saturday August 14
U9 Lions: Bay Utd v Bellurgan Bandits, Rock Road 11.00AM; Quay Celtic White v Ardee Celtic Blue, Clancy Park 11.00AM
U9 Leopards: Rock Celtic White v Dromin Blue, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Bellurgan Blades v Bay Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM
U9 Tigers: Walshestown v Bellurgan Bears, Walshestown 11.00AM; Dromin White v Rock Celtic Red, Dromin 11.00AM
U9 Cougars: Rock Celtic Stripes v Shamrocks, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic Red v Quay Celtic Black, Town Parks 11.00AM
U11 Group 1: Woodview Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45 AM; Ardee Celtic Red v Shamrocks Celtic, Town Parks 9.45 AM; Bay Utd v Rock Celtic White, Rock Road 9.45 AM; Bellurgan Utd v Quay Celtic, Flynn Park 9.45 AM; Redeemer Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Gorman Park 9.45 AM
U11 Group 2: Ardee Celtic Blue v Glenmuir Celtic, Town Parks 9.45AM; Quay Olympic v Bellurgan Celtic, Clancy Park 9.45AM; Rock Celtic Red v Bay Celtic, Sandy Lane 9.45AM; Bellurgan Athletic v Walshestown, Flynn Park 9.45AM
U13 Premier: Glenmuir Utd v Ardee Utd, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Bellurgan Utd v Shamrocks, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Rock Celtic, Town Parks 11.00AM
U13 Division 1: Muirhevnamor v Woodview Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v Bay Utd, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Bellurgan Athletic v Rockville, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Redeemer Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Gorman Park 11.00AM
U15 Premier: Glenmuir Utd v Shamrocks, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM; Bellurgan Utd v Rock Celtic, Flynn Park 2.15PM; Bay Utd v Ardee Celtic, Rock Road 1.00PM
U15 Division 1: Ardee Utd v Bellurgan Celtic, Town Parks 12.30PM; Rockville v Woodview Celtic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Termonfeckin Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Termonfeckin 12.30PM; St Dominic's v Glenmuir Celtic, Friary Field 12.30PM
U17 League: Quay Celtic v Walshestown, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Shamrocks v Bellurgan Utd, Fatima 1.00PM; Square Utd v Ardee Celtic, Monastery School 2.15PM; St Dominic's v Termonfeckin Celtic, Friary Field 2.15PM
Sunday August 15
U8 Penguins: Bay Utd v Woodview Celtic, Rock Road 12.30PM; Glenmuir Utd v Muirhevnamor, Bellew Park 12.30PM
U8 Walruses: Rock Celtic White v Glenmuir Celtic, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Bellurgan Bandits v Walshestown, Flynn Park 12.30PM
U8 Seals: Bay Olympic v Bellurgan Blades, Rock Road 12.30PM; Quay Celtic Black v Rock Celtic Red, Clancy Park 12.30PM
U8 Dolphins: St Dominic's v Quay Celtic White, Friary Field 12.30PM; Ardee Celtic Red v Bay Celtic, Town Parks 12.30PM
U10 Group 1: Walshestown v Ardee Celtic Red, Walshestown 9.45.AM; Shamrocks v Bellurgan Utd, Fatima 9.45.AM; Rock Celtic White v Dromin Juveniles, Sandy Lane 9.45.AM; Quay Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Clancy Park 9.45.AM
U10 Group 2: Woodview Celtic v Quay Olympic, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Rock Celtic Red, Glenmuir Park 9.45AM; Bellurgan Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Flynn Park 9.45AM
U10 Group 3: St Dominic's v Bay Utd, Friary Field 9.45AM; Rock Celtic Stripes v Bellurgan Athletic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Redeemer Utd v Dromin Utd, Gorman Park 9.45AM; Quay Athletic v Glenmuir Athletic, Clancy Park 11.00AM
U12 Premier: Glenmuir Utd v Redeemer Celtic, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Quay Celtic v Blayney Academy, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Rock Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Shamrocks Celtic v Bay Utd, Fatima 11.00AM; Walshestown v Ardee Celtic, Walshestown 11.00AM
U12 Division 1: Muirhevnamor v Woodview Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; St Dominic's v Shamrocks Utd, Friary Field 11.00AM; Bay Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Rock Road 11.00AM; Blayney Academy White v Rockville, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Quay Olympic, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM
U14 Premier: Dromin Juveniles v Ardee Celtic, Dromin 12.30PM; Bay Utd v Bellurgan Utd, Rock Road 12.30PM
U14 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v Quay Celtic, Clancy Park 2.15PM; Shamrocks v Rockville, Fatima 12.30PM
U16 League: Ardee Celtic v Termonfeckin Celtic, Town Parks 2.15PM; Bellurgan Utd v Glenmuir Celtic, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Glenmuir Utd v Shamrocks, Glenmuir Park 2.15PM; Square Utd v Rock Celtic, Monastery School 2.15PM
Tuesday August 17
U17 League: Rock Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Sandy Lane 7.00PM; Ardee Celtic v Shamrocks, Town Parks 7.00PM
U15 Premier: Shamrocks v Ardee Celtic, Fatima 7.00PM
Wednesday August 18
U12 Premier: Blayney Academy v Rock Celtic, Beach Hill 7.00PM; Quay Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Clancy Park 7.00PM; Shamrocks Celtic v Walshestown, Fatima 7.00PM;Dundalk Credit Union U12 Division 1 Bay Celtic v Quay Olympic, Rock Road 7.00PM
Thursday August 19
Dundalk Credit Union U16 League Glenmuir Utd v Square Utd, Glenmuir Park 7.00PM; Shamrocks v Bellurgan Utd, Fatima 7.00PM
