JOBS ALERT: KMR Accountants are seeking a Practice Manager in Dundalk

KMR Accountants are seeking applicants for the role of Practice Manager for their firm based in Crowe Street.
According to the company, the successful candidate for the role will be courteous and committed to becoming a part of the KMR team, while also demonstrating the ability to work on their own initiative within a busy environment.
Some of the key responsibilities include:
Key requirements include:
Anyone who feels they have the necessary skills and who want to be a part of the KMR Accountants team should apply over email (info@KMR.ie) or in writing.
The closing date for applications is on the 6th of August 2021.
KMR Accountants also have vacancies for Audit Senior, Company Secretarial Manager and a Part-Qualified Accountant.
KMR are asking for anyone interested to email their CV and a cover letter to them at info@kmr.ie
