JOBS ALERT: KMR Accountants are seeking a Practice Manager in Dundalk

KMR Accountants are seeking applicants for the role of Practice Manager for their firm based in Crowe Street.

According to the company, the successful candidate for the role will be courteous and committed to becoming a part of the KMR team, while also demonstrating the ability to work on their own initiative within a busy environment.

Some of the key responsibilities include:

Dealing with daily banking & financial information

Credit control

Inventory control & recording.

Oversee & manage administration and reception duties

IT– oversee the IT function in conjunction with external providers.

Work closely with other departments within the firm to meet reporting deadlines.

Deal with all queries from partners and staff in a timely and professional manner ensuring that all advice provided

is in line with agreed company procedures and guidelines.

Review and implement office procedures and guidelines

Key requirements include:

Previous experience in a similar office environment is essential.

Be flexible and have the ability to work in a pressurised environment.

Proficient in Microsoft Office including Excel, Access, Word and Outlook.

Ability to prepare detailed reports and presentations for senior management on a weekly basis.

Excellent communication skills.

Enthusiastic and confident with the ability to work as part of a team.

Anyone who feels they have the necessary skills and who want to be a part of the KMR Accountants team should apply over email (info@KMR.ie) or in writing.

The closing date for applications is on the 6th of August 2021.

KMR Accountants also have vacancies for Audit Senior, Company Secretarial Manager and a Part-Qualified Accountant.

KMR are asking for anyone interested to email their CV and a cover letter to them at info@kmr.ie