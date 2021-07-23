Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Live sport on TV this weekend

FRIDAY, JULY 23

GOLF
EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 10AM, 2.30PM

DARTS
WORLD MATCHPLAY
SKY SPORTS, 7PM

SNOOKER
CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 12NOON

GOLF
PGA TOUR: 3M OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 8.30PM

SATURDAY, JULY 24

GAA

Louth v Meath                                                                                                                                                            Leinster MFC Semi-Final                                                                                                                                                TG4 Player, 12 Noon                     

Laois v Westmeath                                                                                                                                                        NHL relegation playoff                                                                                                                                                        TG4, 7.25PM

OLYMPICS
TOKYO 2020
BBC1, RTE2, 12.15AM

GOLF
EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 10.30AM

RUGBY
LIONS V SOUTH AFRICA
SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM

CRICKET
T20: IRELAND V STH AFRICA
BT SPORT 1, 3.45PM

SOCCER
CELTIC V WEST HAM
PREMIER SPORTS, 2.30PM

SUNDAY, JULY 25

OLYMPICS
TOKYO 2020T
BBC1, RTE2, 12 MIDNIGHT

GOLF
EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 10.30AM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
CONNACHT FINAL: GALWAY V MAYO
RTE1, 1PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
MUNSTER FINAL: KERRY V CORK
RTE2, 3.30PM

GOLF
PGA TOUR: 3M OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 8PM

