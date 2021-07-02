Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboys League Fixtures and Results

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
U17 League: Bellurgan Utd 1 Termonfeckin Celtic 6; Dromin Juveniles 8 St Dominic's 2; Quay Celtic 5 Square Utd 1; Rock Celtic 0 Shamrocks 1
U16 League: Termonfeckin Celtic 2 Shamrocks 0; Walshestown 4 Rock Celtic 2; Ardee Celtic 8 Square Utd 0; Bellurgan Utd 3 Glenmuir Utd 4
U15 Premier: Bay Utd 0 Shamrocks 0; Bellurgan Utd 3 Ardee Celtic 2; Dromin Juveniles 2 Rock Celtic 2; Glenmuir Utd 6 Quay Celtic 0
U15 Division 1: St Dominic's 6 Bellurgan Celtic 4; Termonfeckin Celtic 2 Glenmuir Celtic 0; Rockville 1 Redeemer Celtic 1; Ardee Utd 0 Woodview Celtic 7
U14 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 2 Woodview Celtic 0; Bay Utd 0 Ardee Celtic 4; Dromin Juveniles 0 Rock Celtic 3
U14 Division 1: Rockville 1 Glenmuir Utd 2; Shamrocks 6 Quay Celtic 2; Quay Olympic 7 Bellurgan Celtic 4
U13 Premier: Glenmuir Utd 0 Ardee Celtic 3; Quay Celtic 3 Rock Celtic 4; Ardee Utd 4 Shamrocks 2
U13 Division 1: Bay Utd 1 Muirhevnamor 5; Rockville 1 Woodview Celtic 2; Dromin Juveniles 5 Quay Olympic 0; Redeemer Celtic 3 Bellurgan Athletic 3
U12 Premier: Bay Utd 2 Redeemer Celtic 4; Bellurgan Utd 0 Ardee Celtic 2; Blayney Academy 2 Walshestown 1; Glenmuir Utd 1 Shamrocks Celtic 3; Quay Celtic 5 Rock Celtic 3
U12 Division 1: Rockville 0 Woodview Celtic 5; Dromin Juveniles 3 Quay Olympic 4; Shamrocks Utd 0 Glenmuir Celtic 2; Muirhevnamor 1 Blayney Academy White 3; St Dominic's 6 Bay Celtic 1
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday 03 July 2021
U9 Lions: Bay Utd v Ardee Celtic Blue, Rock Road 11.00AM; Quay Celtic White v Bellurgan Bandits, Clancy Park 9.45AM
U9 Leopards: Rock Celtic White v Bay Celtic, Sandy Lane 9.45AM; Bellurgan Blades v Dromin Blue, Flynn Park 11.00AM
U9 Tigers: Walshestown v Rock Celtic Red, Walshestown 11.00AM; Dromin White v Bellurgan Bears, Dromin 11.00AM
U9 Cougars: Rock Celtic Stripes v Quay Celtic Black, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic Red v Shamrocks, Town Parks 11.00AM
U11 Group 1: Woodview Celtic v Rock Celtic White, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45 AM; Shamrocks Celtic v Quay Celtic, Fatima 11.00AM; Walshestown v Glenmuir Utd, Walshestown 9.45 AM; Ardee Celtic Red v Redeemer Celtic, Town Parks 9.45 AM; Bay Utd v Bellurgan Utd, Rock Road 9.45 AM
U11 Group 2: Ardee Celtic Blue v Bay Celtic, Town Parks 11.00AM; Bellurgan Celtic v Ardee Celtic Black, Flynn Park 9.45AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v Bellurgan Athletic, Clancy Park 11.00AM
U13 Premier: Rock Celtic v Ardee Utd, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Quay Celtic, Town Parks 12.30PM; Bellurgan Utd v Glenmuir Utd, Flynn Park 11.00AM
U13 Division 1: Muirhevnamor v Bellurgan Athletic, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v Redeemer Celtic, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Woodview Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, DKIT Pitch 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Rockville, Rock Road 11.00AM
U15 Premier: Shamrocks v Quay Celtic, Fatima 12.30PM; Rock Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Ardee Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Town Parks 2.15PM; Bay Utd v Bellurgan Utd, Rock Road 12.30PM
U15 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Redeemer Celtic v Ardee Utd, Gorman Park 11.00AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Rockville, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM; St Dominic's v Termonfeckin Celtic, Friary Field 1.00PM
U17 League: Bellurgan Utd v Walshestown, Flynn Park 2.15PM; Dromin Juveniles v Ardee Celtic, Dromin 2.15PM; Quay Celtic v Termonfeckin Celtic, Clancy Park 2.15PM; Rock Celtic v St Dominic's, Sandy Lane 2.15PM; Shamrocks v Square Utd, Fatima 2.15PM
Sunday 04 July 2021
U8 Penguins: Bay Utd v Muirhevnamor, Rock Road 12.30PM; Glenmuir Utd v Woodview Celtic, Bellew Park 12.30PM
U8 Walruses: Walshestown v Rock Celtic White, Walshestown 12.30PM; Bellurgan Bandits v Glenmuir Celtic, Flynn Park 12.30PM
U8 Seals: Bay Olympic v Rock Celtic Red, Rock Road 12.30PM; Quay Celtic Black v Bellurgan Blades, Clancy Park 12.30PM
U8 Dolphins: St Dominic's v Bay Celtic, Friary Field 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic Red v Quay Celtic White, Town Parks 12.30PM
U10 Group 1: Walshestown v Rock Celtic White, Walshestown 9.45.AM; Shamrocks v Quay Celtic, Fatima 9.45.AM; Ardee Celtic Red v Glenmuir Utd, Town Parks 9.45.AM; Bellurgan Utd v Dromin Juveniles, Flynn Park 9.45.AM
U10 Group 2: Woodview Celtic v Bellurgan Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM; Quay Olympic v Muirhevnamor, Clancy Park 9.45AM; Redeemer Celtic v Rock Celtic Red, Gorman Park 9.45AM
U10 Group 3: St Dominic's v Redeemer Utd, Friary Field 9.45AM; Rock Celtic Stripes v Quay Athletic, Sandy Lane 9.45AM; Bay Utd v Glenmuir Athletic, Rock Road 9.45AM; Bellurgan Athletic v Dromin Utd, Flynn Park 11.00AM
U12 Premier: Redeemer Celtic v Rock Celtic, Gorman Park 11.00AM; Shamrocks Celtic v Quay Celtic, Fatima 11.00AM; Walshestown v Glenmuir Utd, Walshestown 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Blayney Academy, Town Parks 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Bellurgan Utd, Rock Road 11.00AM
U12 Division 1: Woodview Celtic v Bay Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Blayney Academy White v St Dominic's, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Muirhevnamor, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v Shamrocks Utd, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Rockville v Dromin Juveniles, Sandy Lane 11.00AM
U14 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Town Parks 12.30PM; Bellurgan Utd v Bay Utd, Flynn Park 12.30PM
U14 Division 1: Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Celtic, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM; Quay Celtic v Quay Olympic, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Rockville v Shamrocks, Sandy Lane 12.30PM
U16 League: Glenmuir Utd v Ardee Celtic, Glenmuir Park 2.15PM; Square Utd v Walshestown, Monastery Pitch 2.15PM; Rock Celtic v Termonfeckin Celtic, Sandy Lane 2.15PM; Shamrocks v Glenmuir Celtic, Fatima 12.30PM
Tuesday 06 July 2021
U12 Premier: Blayney Academy v Rock Celtic, Beach Hill 7.00PM
Wednesday 07 July 2021
U15 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Bay Utd, Town Parks 6.30PM
U17 League: Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Town Parks 8.00PM; Walshestown v Shamrocks, Walshestown 7.30PM.
