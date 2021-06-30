SPONSORED: DFP Pension & Investment Consultants continues in its growth story

DFP is delighted to announce that it has acquired Dundalk based, Bridge Financial Services, its 8th brokerage acquisition in the last 15 years.

After 13 successful years of building a significant personal financial planning business Pat Mackin, owner and MD of Bridge Financial Services, has decided to merge with DFP and join this well-established team of financial professionals.

DFP Pension & Investment Consultants, is one of the leading financial advisory firms operating in the Irish market with a 21-year track record and client funds under management now in excess of €450 million.

On welcoming Pat, and his clients, to DFP Pension & Investment Consultants’ Managing Director, Eoin Doohan commented ‘The firm shares many of our values and we look forward to working closely together to provide leading investment management services to Bridge Financial Services clients, helping them to achieve their financial objectives.

“With so many complex financial decisions to make during our lifetimes, the need for professional and quality financial and investment management has never been greater.

“Bridge Financial Services clients can now benefit from the strength of Investment Management Process and Risk Assessment, yet still enjoy our warm client relationship approach.”

Owner, Pat Mackin said ‘DFP Pension & Investment Consultants share the same client focussed ethos I do and joining the firm will bring several enhancements to the services I currently provide to my clients.

“Helping people to achieve long-term financial security through the provision of financial

planning and investment management was our goal when we started out over 13 years ago.

“With this merger, I believe my clients will now get market-leading retirement and financial planning in an increasingly onerous regulatory environment.”

Established in 2000, DFP Pension & Investment Consultants has grown to become one of Ireland’s leading Pension, Investment and Financial Advisory firms, helping meet the needs and objectives of its clients through the provision of investment advice and financial planning.