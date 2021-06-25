Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Live sport on TV this weekend

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

RUGBY
IRELAND U20 V WALES U20
RTE2, 7.30PM

GOLF
TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 8PM

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 1
TG4, EUROSPORT, 10.45AM

HORSE RACING
IRISH DERBY
RTE2, 1.45PM

RUGBY
LIONS V JAPAN
CHANNEL 4, 2.15PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
KERRY V CLARE
SKY SPORTS, 7PM

RUGBY
EXETER V HARLEQUINS
BT SPORT 1, 4.30PM

SOCCER
EURO 2020, LAST 16 TIES
RTE2, BBC1, 5PM & 8PM

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 2
TG4, EUROSPORT 1, 12NOON

GOLF
BMW INTERNATIONAL
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

HURLING
CLARE V WATERFORD
RTE1, 3PM

SOCCER
EURO 2020, LAST 16 TIES
RTE2, BBC1, 5PM & 8PM

HORSE RACING
PRETTY POLLY STAKES
RTE2, 1.45PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL                                                                                                                                                            Louth vs Offaly                                                                                                                                                                GAAGO, 1.30PM

