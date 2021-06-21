BREAKING: Man killed in fatal two-vehicle collision in Ardee this afternoon

A man has been killed in a collision between a lorry and a car in Cookstown, Ardee this afternoon.

The collision happened at approximately 2pm this afternoon, with both Gardaí and emergency services attending the scene of the crash.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The driver of the lorry was unharmed.

The man's body has since been removed to the morgue at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem is set to be carried out at a later date.

Gardaí are currently performing a technical examination of the area, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward, particularly any road users who were travelling in the Cookstown area between 1:50pm and 2:10pm this afternoon.

Those who may have camera or dashcam footage are asked to make it available to the Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.