Local heritage sites in Louth set to receive €49,000 in funding boost for their upkeep

Almost €50,000 in funding has been announced for three archaeological heritage sites in Louth, by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The total amount of funding is €49,159, split between Taaffs Castle in Carlingford, Glaspistol Castle Towerhouse near Clogherhead and the Featherbed Lan Town Walls in Drogheda.

Taaffs Castle in Carlingford is set to get the most from the grants, with €25,000 being provided to help with conservation works as well as improve the castle’s resilience to climate change.

Featherbed Lan Town Walls in Drogheda will get €21,330 in funding, while Glaspistol Castle Towerhouse will receive €2,829.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan said that the project would help to protect Ireland’s archaeological heritage, with a total of €4.2 million being spent in 2021.

“There are communities in every county who care for and champion their local monuments, and I’m delighted that they will benefit from this scheme,” said Minister Noonan.

“And it is a massive support to the heritage sector, providing job opportunities across these projects for archaeologists, conservation architects, stone masons, and other professional trades.”

Fianna Fáil Senator for Louth, Erin McGreehan, welcomed the package, saying that the funding will be well spent to ensure the upkeep of the monuments.

“This is great news, the funding awarded to these structures is fantastic. It is so important to take care of our structural heritage, it is part of who we are and our history,” said Senator McGreehan.