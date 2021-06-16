Breaking News: Dundalk FC confirm dramatic return of Vinny Perth as Head Coach

Vinny Perth has completed a sensational return as head coach of Dundalk FC on what is believed to be a short-term deal – less than 12 months after he was sacked by the club.

The 44-year-old was only an agonising penalty shoot-out away from guiding The Lilywhites to a domestic treble in what was his only full season in charge in 2019.

Perth got the top job at Oriel Park on the back of serving as assistant to Stephen Kenny for six years, before he departed to become manager of the Republic of Ireland U21s.

Despite a trophy-laden first season as boss, Perth endured a difficult start to 2020; culminating with his sacking after the club’s 3-0 Champions League defeat to NK Celje.

His successor, Filippo Giovagnoli, subsequently guided Dundalk to the Europa League group stages, as well as winning the FAI Cup, but the Italian departed the club in April.

Since then, sporting director Jim Magilton has been in charge of first-team affairs, with the team currently languishing in eighth in the SSE Airtricity League after 15 matches.

The club’s controversial American-based owners, Peak6, have intentions of dramatically reducing the budget being spent at Oriel, meaning candidates such as Linfield manager David Healy – who was an early frontrunner – were always going to prove unlikely.

In what would have been another cost-cutting measure, Magilton was expected to remain in the hotseat until the end of the season, although former FC Arizona chief Dave Rogers was believed to have been ‘offered’ the job on a short-term basis by Magilton.

However, Perth was the first choice of unpopular chairman Bill Hulsizer, who has seemingly overruled the sporting director and brought Perth back to Dundalk.

Perth’s second stint in charge starts this Friday night at Oriel Park (kick-off, 7.45pm) against bottom side Longford Town, where he was caretaker for a brief time in 2008.