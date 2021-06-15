Gardaí arrest man after attempted armed robbery in Louth yesterday afternoon

Gardaí have arrested a man for the attempted armed robbery of a woman in Louth yesterday afternoon.

The man, aged in his teens, was arrested in Drogheda after he approached a woman and attempted to rob her with a handgun.

The incident took place shortly after 3pm yesterday, when the woman was walking between Park View and Patrick Street in Drogheda town.

The man approached her and demanded money a number of times before producing a handgun.

He pointed it at the woman and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not discharge and the man fled the scene.

Gardaí attended the scene, with assistance being provided by the Armed Response Unit.

The man was found in the area and arrested after 4pm yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí also carried out a search of the surrounding area and a black imitation firearm was discovered and seized at Park View.

The imitation firearm is to be sent for forensic analysis, while the man continues to be detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.