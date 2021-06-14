Burst water main leads to water outages in Cooley

A water main in Willville has lead to water outages in the area, with Irish Water currently carrying out repairs.

The repairs to the burst water main may cause supply disruptions, including reduced pressure or outages in Willville, Templetown, Whitestown, Cooley and other surrounding areas in Louth.

The works are expected to continue until 10pm this evening, with Irish Water advising residents that they should allow between two and three hours after this time for water supplies to fully return.

Irish Water is also currently investigating reports of discoloured water in Dundalk and the surrounding area, with the company expected to issue further information soon.