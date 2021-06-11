Gardaí issue renewed appeal to find 17-year-old who went missing in Louth

Rory Carr, missing from Drogheda since May 27
Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal to the public to help trace the whereabouts of a teenager who went missing in Louth.
17-year-old Rory Carr was last seen at 2pm on May 27th in Drogheda.
Rory is described as being 6' 2" in height, of slim build with short black hair.
At the time he was last seen, Rory was wearing a black coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and purple trainers with white stripes.
Gardaí have said that he is known to frequent the Balbriggan area.
Anyone with any information that may help Gardaí is asked to contact Ashborne Garda Station on 018 010 600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
