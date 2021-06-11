Dundalk businessman first in Ireland to win a Master Connector Award

A Dundalk businessman is the first in Ireland to receive a Business Network International (BNI) Master Connector Award after starting his business a month before Covid-19 hit Ireland.

Francois Van Heerden, who started his business FHC Accountants and Business Advisors in February 2020, got the award for his work in building relationships and new visitors to the BNI organisation.

Van Heerden, who is originally from South Africa but moved to Dundalk three years ago says that he is “beyond honoured” to receive the award.

“I am beyond honoured to be receiving this award - this year more than ever. It’s a great feeling to be recognised and rewarded for making a difference and I am looking forward to the prospects this award will hold for FHC,” said Van Heerden.

“I look forward to growing my firm. It’s important to remember how effective business networks are and how much they contribute to the survival of Irish businesses, especially during these hard times.”

According to clients of Van Heerden, he has outstanding knowledge and expertise in the accounting field, and passed 153 referrals, invited 12 visitors and generated €1.5 million worth of business during the pandemic.

According to BNI, there are 279,000 members across the globe, with Van Heerden belonging to the BNI Royal Navan chapter.