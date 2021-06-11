Dundalk Chamber urge people to buy Shop Local vouchers for Father's Day

Dundalk Chamber are urging people to buy Shop Local gift vouchers for Father’s Day on Sunday 20 June.

According to the Chamber, they can be redeemed and used in local businesses of all types in the Dundalk area, after they were launched five years ago.

President of Dundalk Chamber, Sean Farrell says that there have been over €4 million worth of vouchers sold since they were brought in.

“With over €4 million sold to date they have been a resounding success. These vouchers help to keep money in the local economy and help protect local jobs,” said Mr Farrell.

According to the Chamber, by buying the vouchers people are helping keep jobs in the Dundalk area.

The vouchers have no expiry date, with Farrell also saying that they do not lose their value over time.

“There is no commission on this voucher –€100 is worth €100 so the shop gets the full value of the voucher and there are no hidden charges,” said Mr Farrell.

They can be purchased in either €5, €10, €20 and €50 denominations.

Vouchers are available to purchase online at dundalk.ie/vouchers or within the Dundalk Chamber’s offices.