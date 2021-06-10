Cathedral Financial Consultants set to sponsor 100kin30Days to raise funds for Breast Cancer Ireland

Cathedral Financial Consultants Ltd are delighted to be a sponsor of this years 100kin30Days event to help raise awareness and much-needed funds for Breast Cancer Ireland.

Last Friday June 4th the team from Cathedral and their sister company Bespoke Trustees Ltd, ditched the suit & tie and PROUDLY donned THE 100Kin30Days Pink T-Shirts and completed a group walk around the streets of Dundalk.

There are few families in Ireland that have been unaffected by cancer. In fact, by 2020 1-in-2 people in Ireland will suffer from cancer at some stage in their lifetime. While you may not like to think about cancer, you are probably aware of its medical implications and the effect it could have. But often overlooked is the financial impact that cancer could have on your life.

A report by the Irish Cancer Society Ireland highlighted the severe financial implications of cancer on Irish families. The report highlighted a number of key areas of concern for cancer sufferers. This included:

Increased medical costs such as consultant fees and expensive medications.

Actual out of pocket expenses such as increased travel to appointments that may be in medical centres of excellence located at a distance away from home.

Increased utility bills due to the extra time spent at home recovering from surgery.

Reduction in earnings due to patients (and their family members) having to take time off work. This is particularly relevant for those that are self-employed.

While many people fear the medical effects of cancer, the adverse financial implications are often ignored. The report highlighted the increased financial stress and financial strain experienced by many households where someone has been diagnosed with cancer.

This increased financial stress and strain is associated with a greater likelihood of experiencing depression, anxiety or emotional stress.

Feel free to contact us on 042 9339098 to discuss the options available financially to protect yourself and your loved ones against cancer or another specified serious illness diagnosis.