New Deputy Principal for Bush Post Primary announced

Rosanna Hart was announced as the new Deputy Principal by the Louth and Meath Education and Training Board

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

The Louth and Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) have announced that Rosanna Hart has been appointed as the new Deputy Principal of Bush Post Primary school in Riverstown.

The announcement was made yesterday, with Ms Hart joining current Principal Kevin Joyce and Deputy Principal Sinead Mc Donnell as part of the school management team.

Ms Hart has an undergraduate degree in English and Politics, alongside a postgraduate degree in Education and a UK National Profession Qualification in Middle Leadership.

Previously, Ms Hart had worked as Deputy Principal in Clogher Road Community College, Dublin 12 since 2019, and was Assistant Head teacher alongside an English and Religion teacher between 2006 and 2019 in St Patrick’s High School.

In a statement, the LMETB said that Ms Hart has “significant experience and expertise” in school management, and that she’s looking forward to working with Bush Post Primary students.

“Rosanna recognises the link between high-quality teaching, learning and assessment methods and student attendance, retention, achievement and attainment and she is committed to supporting and promoting student attendance, student leadership, teacher professional development, staff and student voice and wellbeing and student supports at the school,” said a spokesperson for the LMETB.

“Rosanna has particular interest in the areas of student awards and celebrations, peer mentoring programmes, Restorative Justice Practice within schools and she looks forward to working with the learning community of Bush Post Primary School to enhance the range of co-curricular and extracurricular activities at the school.”

