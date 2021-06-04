American author Jennifer Egan to attend virtual Q&A hosted by An Táin

An Táin Arts Centre is set to host Pulitzer-Prize winning author Jennifer Egan for an online Q&A on June 24th.

The Q&A, which is hosted by An Táin’s Online Book Club, will be on Egan’s novel, “A Visit from the Goon Squad”, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2011.

Egan is a New York novelist, with awards like the National Books Critics Circle Award, The Los Angeles Times Book Prize, as well as a Thouran Award and the Guggenheim Fellowship.

Egan’s other work includes “Look at me” and “Manhattan Beach”.

Audience Development Manager at An Táin Arts Centre, Mary Claire Cowley said that they are “thrilled” to be hosting Egan at the book club.

“Her book ‘A Visit from the Goon Squad’ was recommended by one of our readers Patricia Keating, it’s wonderful for our members to be able to engage with the author and especially one with a profile and experience such as Jennifer Egan,” said Cowley

Egan is the fourth author to attend the book club, with previous authors including Austin Duffy, Liz Nugent and Nicola Cassidy.

The club is aimed at adults, and the Zoom Q&A will be free to attend although registration is required in advance.

To register for the event, go to www.antain.ie.