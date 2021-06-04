Councillor says Dowdallshill graveyard works should be made a priority next month

A Dundalk councillor has called for improvement work to Dowdallshill graveyard to be made a priority in July.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Seán Kelly said that while works around the one-way system are welcome, more work is needed on other aspects of the graveyard.

“We now need to further progress the other works planned which include new parking at the newer Lawn cemetery at the back to allow people better access to loved ones resting places, a new water pump system to stop the issues with pressure and the beginning of the cementing the lanes in the older part of the graveyard as it can become extremely mucky and unkept,” said Kelly.

Kelly said that these works should be completed before the Blessing of the Graves takes place in the third week of July.

“Although it's unclear if this year's event will go ahead with Covid, this event is always a time when people visit and maintain family graves and we should aim to have the majority of the work completed by then.”

The council responded saying that works are still ongoing and that they hope to have a majority of the works completed by July.