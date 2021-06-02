Louth playgrounds to be refurbished

Blackrock, Omeath and Moneymore playgrounds are to be refurbished as part of the Government’s Summer of Play initiative.

Welcoming the announcement Senator Erin McGreehan commented, “Blackrock, Moneymore and Omeath playgrounds are important and much-loved amenities for the local community around Louth.

“I am delighted to see the Government make funding available to Louth County Council to carry out refurbishments so that families can continue to enjoy these playgrounds over the Summer months.”

As part of the Summer of Play launch, the Government announced €6 million in funding to support outdoor play. The funding is being rolled out through two grants.

The Playing Outside Grant for Early Learning and Care and School-Aged Childcare services will provide €5.5 million in funding for services to enhance their outdoor spaces.

€450,000 has been allocated for the Local Authorities Play and Recreation grant which will fund the refurbishment and development of playgrounds and play areas across the country.

The projects funded encompass a wide range of initiatives that will deliver diverse benefits to children and young people and have a positive impact on communities. They include projects such as sensory gardens, learn to cycle tracks, and natural play trails.