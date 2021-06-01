Non-profit organisations in Louth encouraged to enter Good Governance Awards

Non-profit organisations in Louth can now sign up to be considered for the Good Governance awards 2021.

The awards, run by Carmichael, are now in their sixth year and are done to recognise responsible governance by non-profits all across Ireland.

Last year, the awards received their highest ever number of applications, with over 100 non-profits applying.

Diarmaid Ó Corrbuí said that he was delighted to open the nominations for this year's awards.

“We look forward to receiving more entries from organisations in Louth this year,” said Ó Corrbuí.

“Strong governance is essential in maintaining public trust and support for the vital work non-profit organisations do. Public trust in the sector in recent years has been damaged by a number of high-profile cases of bad governance. These cases are unacceptable and not the norm in our sector,” he continued.

Ó Corrbuí said that throughout the pandemic, many non-profit organisations have worked hard to help support marginalised and vulnerable communities across society, with strong governance within these organisations being key to their success.

The main factors that are judged during the awards are transparency, governance, performance and impact and financial information.

Ó Corrbuí said that the awards are helping to raise the standards of governance within non-profits, saying that it will ensure that all organisations within the industry are meeting best practice and reforming constantly.

Last year, award winners included Concern, Laura Lynn, BeLong To and Children’s Rights Alliance.

Details on how to enter are available at www.goodgovernanceawards.ie.