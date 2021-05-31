Unleash your creativity with online workshops

An Táin Arts Centre has a host of online workshops for the the national day of creativity for children and young people Cruinniú na nÓg.

An Táin Arts Centre along with Drogheda Library, Creative Spark, Coastal Ballet School are hosting loads if online acitivies and events for Cruinniú na nÓg next Saturday, June 12th, including upcycling old clothes, music, dance, jewellery making, along with a lot more.

The virtual workshops start at 10am next Saturday with music from Mini Music Makers in 'How Does Your Garden Grow?' and the first of three Rock Painting workshops with local artist Karina Mills.

All events are free, but booking is required. Materials will be provided for a selection of the

workshop and can be collected in advance from An Táin Arts Centre.

For a list of the full events and for booking contact www.antain.ie or 042 933232