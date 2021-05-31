Fundraising for upkeep of Ardee cemetery

The Ardee community is rallying to raise funds for the upkeep of the cemetery where their loved ones are buried as the annual collection can't take place this year.

Due to the ongoing Covid19 pandemic restrictions the annual Procession, Patrun and the Blessing of the Graves can't take place at Ballapousta cemetery near Ardee this year.

Many local people are preparing their family graves as usual and they will be blessed by the parish priest and a Mass will be offered for all your deceased loves ones on June 6th.

However, as the annual collection for the upkeep of Ballapousta Cemetery on Patrun day can't take place this year parishioners have set up a Go Fund Me Page to raise money for the maintenance of the graveyard.

"Your contributions to the upkeep of Ballapousta Cemetery is essential to maintain the very high standards", it was stated on the Go Fund Me page.

"This is always a priority for the parish and your support of the annual collection enables us to achieve this.

"Please be as generous as usual this year under difficult circumstances.

"Thank you all for your understanding, co-operation and generosity."