Woodies Dundalk calling on local children to take part in new gardening competition

Woodie’s DIY, Home and Garden are calling on children across Ireland to take part in their brand-new gardening competition Budding Gardeners, that was launched this week in support of their latest TV campaign ‘New Best Friend’ which celebrates the joy of gardening for children and adults alike through the eyes of an imaginative little boy called Liam.

Whether it’s planting pansies in a flower bed like Liam, tending to potted plants on the balcony, sowing sunflower seeds, arranging a colourful window box, or growing your own fruit and vegetables, Woodie’s are asking children to flex their green fingers this summer by working on their very own garden patch for their chance to win some fantastic prizes.

First prize is €2,500 to spend on a Family Holiday, while each of Woodies 35 is also giving away a prize to a local entrant, with the Dundalk store landing budding young gardeners the chance to land an annual pass to Tayto Park.

There are also 50 fun family days out to be won including passes to Baysports, the Irish National Heritage Park and Lough Key Forest Park giving children plenty of reasons to get out out their gardening tools.

Entry is simple – all you have to do is submit photos of your budding gardener’s creation at www.woodies.ie. The winner will then be selected by Woodie’s Gardening Expert Brian Burke, who will be providing plenty of inspiration along the way on Woodie’s Instagram @woodies_ireland with his helpful and easy-to-follow tutorials.

You can also share your budding gardener’s progress on social media by tagging Woodie’s and using the hashtag #BuddingGardeners. Further details can be found on woodies.ie. Closing date is Tuesday 3rd August 2021.

“I’m mega excited about our competition and can’t wait to see what all you budding gardeners come up with." exclaimed the head judge. "Remember, when you’re getting started don’t worry too much about the ‘rules’ - you get enough of those in school".

"The trick is to do your own thing, what works for you and what makes you smile. So let loose, get stuck in and go wild - we’re looking for the funky, the fresh and the funny. I know you’re going to hit me with some cool, creative and crazy stuff. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get gardening!”

Brian has also shared some of his Top Tips for young budding gardeners:

Ditch the rule book!

Get yourself a set of gardening clothes that you can make as filthy as you like!

Grow some grub because we all get peckish working in the garden. Snacks that you’ve grown yourself and picked straight off the plant are extra delish. Mmmm… juicy strawberries!

Our wildlife need homes too, so don’t forget them. Think pollinators, biodiversity and composting.

And, finally, the tippy top tip of all - have some fun!