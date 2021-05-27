ActionAid completes project in Kenya thanks to support from Louth

For the last 13 years, people in Louth have been supporting a community in rural North West Kenya called Kongelai, through ActionAid’s Child Sponsorship programme.

Thanks to this incredible support from those in the Wee County, local ActionAid staff worked with the community to build the skills of local people, especially women and children. The community will now be able to fund their continued development on their own.

Child sponsors from Louth have funded many initiatives that will improve the lives of people in the community for generations. An irrigation programme has meant that during times of drought, hunger is no longer an issue in the area.

The formation of girls’ and boys’ forums in school, school feeding programmes and the building of a 100-bed dormitory has helped to improve enrolment rates and keep more children in school.

Rates of FGM in the area have dramatically reduced. The work at a community level has transformed the lives of some of the most marginalised women and children, and they in turn are now wonderful advocates for the next generation.

Siobhan McGee, CEO of ActionAid Ireland said: “It is our mission to make sure that in the areas where we work, the solutions we implement with our community partners, are long-term, feasible, appropriate and sustainable for the future. We are incredibly proud of all that has been achieved in Kongelai, Kenya thanks to child sponsors from Louth. We are now working in a new community in Kenya, Nyokal, where we will work with the local community in a similar way.”

To learn more about ActionAid and child sponsorship, visit actionaid.ie.