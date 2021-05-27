New LGFA Sports Scholarship programme for Dundalk

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) and Louth LGFA have launched a new Sports Scholarship Programme. The programme will support Louth LGFA players who wish to pursue a third level qualification in DkIT.

The scholarships will be co funded by DkIT and Louth LGFA and are supported by Dundalk Credit Union. It is hoped that this is the start of a long standing relationship between DkIT and Louth LGFA with other opportunities for collaboration to be explored.

DkIT Sports and Societies Officer Derek Crilly said: “We’re delighted to launch our sports scholarship partnership between DkIT and Louth LGFA. This scholarship programme will ensure we can support highly talented GAA stars achieve their academic and sporting ambitions in DkIT. We look forward to working with Louth LGFA in the coming years.”

Louth LGFA Chairperson, Liam O Neill commented: “Following our recent review of ladies football in the county we identified supporting our players at third level as a key priority."

"We’re delighted to link up with DkIT and I have no doubt that our players will benefit from the sporting facilities and supports available on the campus whilst also completing a third level qualification close to home. We’d like to thank Dundalk Credit Union for their continued support of Ladies Football and in particular for backing this initiative."

The online application form is available on www.dkit.ie and the deadline is 1st of June 2021.