Having Trouble with your bin lids opening in windy weather? Blackrock Tidy Towns may hold the answer

If you are troubled with bin lids flying open in windy weather, Blackrock Tidy towns may be able to help you. On Saturday next, May 29th at 12 noon, the group will give out Bin Bungees to anyone concerned with litter escaping from their rubbish bins.

The Bin Bungee is used to keep the lid of your bin closed through tough weather, when you fill it to the top and also to keep animals out of your bins.

The idea was the brainchild of Colaiste Ris students Amy Ward, Ciara Sharkey, Fausta Razmaite, Sarah White and Alanna Tinnelly, who came up with the product as part of their transition year project back in 2018 and went on to win the Senior Category at the Louth Student Enterprise Awards.

The Bin Bungees will be given out by committee members from the Blackrock Tidy Towns van parked near the Sundial monument on the Promenade. Supplies are limited, so the Bin Bungees will be given out on a first come first

served basis.