Louth woman honoured at the National Greyhound Racing Awards

On Sunday evening, Rásaíocht Con Éireann / Greyhound Racing Ireland hosted the 2020 National Greyhound Racing Awards, honouring the stars in Greyhound Racing from last year. In line with the current restrictions on gatherings in place, this year’s event was hosted virtually and streamed live to both a national and international audience.

Hosted by Ian Fortune, the event honoured greyhounds in seven different award categories with the ultimate award of Supreme Greyhound of the Year going to 2020 National Produce Stakes and Irish Greyhound Derby Winner Newinn Taylor.

Three Human Awards were also presented with Louth's Brenda Powderly going home with the Special Merit Award, the Hall of Fame gong going to Jimmy Barry Murphy and the Welfare Award won by Sarah Hensman.

Brenda Powderly needs no introduction to greyhound racing supporters. She was appointed as an Irish Retired Greyhound Trust Committee member in 2016 and in 2017 was first appointed as a Trustee of the IRGT by the Board of Greyhound Racing Ireland.

Based outside Dundalk, Brenda is well known in her role as greyhound owner/trainer as well as an active volunteer for many greyhound rehoming initiatives. Pre-COVID restrictions, Brenda and her beloved retired greyhound Ted spear-headed the “meet & greet” Ambassador Programme in Shelbourne Park.