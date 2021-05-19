National: Gardaí and Customs officers seize €800,000 worth of cocaine

A joint Garda and Revenue has resulted in the seizure of over €800,000 worth of cocaine.

The drugs were found after a car was stopped in the Naas area where a man aged in his 30s was arrested.

Gardaí say the operation involved the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit and the Revenue Customs Service.

A Revenue statement said: "A multi-agency operation was conducted today by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit and the Revenue Customs Service.

"This operation was carried out as part ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime.

"The operation resulted in the stop and search of a vehicle in the Naas area of Co. Kildare this morning."

"During the course of this operation 11.6kg of Cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated value of €812,000 was discovered and seized.

"A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Naas Garda Station.

"Investigations are ongoing."

GNDOCB's role is to collect intelligence to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute people engaged in top-tier organised crime groups, primarily involved in murder, drug/firearms trafficking, armed robberies and associated money laundering.